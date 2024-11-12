When Does Chloe Find Out About Clark In Smallville & Why Was It Different?

Do you remember "Smallville"? The Superman prequel series that told the origins of Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) journey toward becoming the Man of Steel? Spanning 217 episodes, "Smallville" ran first on The WB before shifting to The CW midway through its impressive 10-season run. Along the way, Clark befriends countless new allies and fights dangerous threats that will later inform his career as a full-time superhero. But there was one character created just for "Smallville" who managed to make quite an impact on the Man of Steel's mythos: Allison Mack's Chloe Sullivan.

A "Smallville" original character, Chloe became so important to the series that the character would later be alluded to in 2013's "Man of Steel" and on episodes of the Arrowverse series "Supergirl." In fact, she even found herself joining Jimmy Olsen in some official DC Comics adventures. But Chloe is more than just Clark's small-town sidekick. Over the course of the show, she grows into a hero in her own right, and is invaluable to the Superman-in-training as he journeys toward his ultimate destiny. Like Tom Welling himself, Allison Mack was the only other main cast member to be included in all 10 seasons, cementing Chloe's importance to the story.

But when on the "Smallville" timeline did Chloe discover Clark's secret? At the beginning of the show, Clark refuses to tell anyone about his powers, getting him into quite a bit of trouble in the process, but by the end, everyone in the main cast knows the truth. When did that change? If you haven't seen "Smallville" in a long time, you might be surprised to recall the answer.