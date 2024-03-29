The Real Reason Michael Rosenbaum Refused To Return As Lex Luthor After Smallville

"Smallville" star Michael Rosenbaum's portrayal of Lex Luthor remains lauded to this day, with actor Nicholas Hoult, who will play the villain in the new Superman film, recently calling the performance "the best" version of the character. However, despite being fondly remembered for his role in The CW's first superhero drama, Rosenbaum — unlike his co-stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance, who returned as Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event in the Arrowverse in 2019 — has refused to take on the part again.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Rosenbaum discussed his career, his thoughts on James Gunn's DC Universe and its new Luthor ("I think it's going to be great"), and why he never returned to the iconic role after "Smallville" concluded, even when the opportunity presented itself.

Explaining why he turned down a cameo in the "Crisis" live-action event, Rosenbaum said he only saw room for one Lex and didn't want to be with other multiversal versions of the character. Additionally, the talented actor recalls a lack of script and money being offered as part of the reason he declined the chance to revisit the DC character. "I didn't really love the idea of having my Lex and other Lexes, it just wasn't something that interested me," Rosenbaum told Screen Rant. "I believe that the reason I didn't do it was because they pretty much said, 'Hey, we're shooting this next whatever. We don't have a script. This is what we're getting you. Are you in or out?' I'm like, 'I'm out.' [There was] no money, no script, not telling me what's going on."