How To Watch Despicable Me: All Of The Minions Movies In Order

Nowadays, it seems like there's always a Minion just around the corner. You know, those little yellow guys with the big eyes and the strange voices? Beginning with 2010's "Despicable Me," Illumination (formerly Illumination Entertainment) unleashed Gru (Steve Carell) and his Minions on the world, and the entertainment industry hasn't been the same since. With every new installment in the series, Gru sheds more of his original villainy and embraces being a hero, both for the sake of his newfound family and the world itself.

But as popular as these films are, one has to wonder, in what order should one go about watching them? With four "Despicable Me" films and two "Minion" spin-offs (and a third still underway), there are only two ways to chow down on these animated adventures: release order or chronological order. As there are plenty of platforms where you can watch the "Despicable Me" films online, here's what you need to know if you've been wondering how to jump into these movies for yourself.