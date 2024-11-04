Dragon Ball Just Teased A New Fusion We've Never Seen Before

Contains spoilers for "Dragon Ball: Daima" Season 1, Episode 4 – "Chatty"

The "Dragon Ball" world has always been one of magical mysticism, but "Dragon Ball: Daima" has taken the franchise to a whole new level. Fusing has long been a way to level up the central Saiyan characters who have won the hearts of anime fans everywhere. There are 12 different ways for Saiyans to merge their bodies together, and "Daima" has added one more: "The Join Bug," a special kind of Dragon Ball that allows two or more beings to merge into a single entity.

How does a Join Bug work? It's a small pill-like item which — if you split it into two pieces — allows the beings who consume it to fuse into one. Like most forms of fusion in the "Dragon Ball" world, it's a temporary union. In Episode 4 of "Daima," called "Chatty," Goku (Masako Nozawa) buys a capsule at a marketplace, which means it's now in his arsenal. It's guaranteed he'll use the Join Bug to fuse with someone — but there's a twist inherent to the story, as his typical fusion partner, Vegeta (Yudai Mino), has not been introduced to the storyline yet. This guarantees that Goku will have to fuse with another friend or foe, which brings a completely fresh possibility to the being that will result.

Since each fusion method results in an entirely different being every time it happens, that means a new enemy or ally for the rest of the Dragon Clan is just around the corner. After years of watching their favorite characters fuse, fans of the franchise are likely ready for some new options.