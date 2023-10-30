Dragon Ball: Who Actually Kills Frieza?

He started out as one of the most terrifying characters in the "Dragon Ball" universe, but after canonically being killed twice throughout the anime's history, Frieza's success rate hasn't been that great.

Any "Dragon Ball" fan worth their weight in senzu beans remembers where they were when Goku had a hair change and finally beat the snot out of Frieza in one of the most epic battles of "Dragon Ball Z." Reaching the iconic power level of Super Saiyan, Goku kicked that tiny tyrant around Namek like a purple soccer ball leading to his eventual defeat in "Dragon Ball Z." It was a loss that didn't last, though, when it was revealed sometime later that Lord Frieza, even after being cut down by his own homing disc and obliterated on Namek, had made it back from the brink, getting rebuilt with mechanical parts by his father, King Cooler.

Of course, heroes and villains returning from near-death or even beyond is nothing new in the beloved anime series. Frieza himself has made a trip back from the afterlife like many others, and incredibly, it wasn't the legendary Super Saiyan that offed him the first time around. Technically, after surviving his humiliating defeat on Namek and getting given an upgrade, Frieza's first official death was being sliced and diced by the time-traveling Saiyan Trunks in no time at all. It was in the years that followed that Goku got a second chance (off of another second chance) to kill him properly. Kind of.