The Most Powerful Justice Society Members Of All Time, Ranked

Most modern fans of DC Comics and its many characters are familiar with the Justice League of America. After all, Warner Bros. released its live-action adaptation of the superhero team not once, but twice! But while the JLA is DC's preeminent superhero team, it hasn't been around for as long as some may believe. They first appeared in 1960, but if you go back another 20 years, you'll find DC's first major team, the Justice Society of America.

The JSA debuted in 1940's "All-Star Comics" #3, so the roster was filled with Golden Age superheroes. The team was eventually replaced by the JLA, but it never truly went away, thanks largely to DC's penchant for rebooting its universe.

The JSA has been home to some of DC's greatest and most powerful superheroes, many of whom were or are based on Golden Age characters. Throughout its many rosters, the JSA has been host to dozens of powerful players. Each of the characters below represents the most powerful people to call the JSA home, ranked by their abilities, history in the comics, and how they compare to others. This article covers only the main DC Comics continuity, so alternate Earth rosters aren't considered.