What Is A Green Lantern & How Do Their Power Rings Actually Work?

When the universe is taking a pounding from aggressive alien forces, planet-cracking catastrophes, and close encounters with parties that could bring about the end of not just one world but several, it helps to have a peacekeeping force in play to ensure none of that happens. That's the main aim of the Green Lantern Corps, a group formed to keep things in check and each member possessing one of the greatest weapons in the universe — a power ring. But just what does it take to become a Green Lantern and once they're in, how do they handle this emerald trinket that with a flick of their finger can put the fear in some of the gnarliest villains in the universe? Well, it's a criterion that stretches back decades, even branching off to create some shady issues in the vastness of space, as well as warring factions that bring a different shade of danger to the situation.

What's worth noting, however, is that just like Scarlet Speedsters, Boy Wonders, and Blue Beetles, no two Green Lanterns are the same. Some may already be familiar with the heroics of Hal Jordan, John Stewart (who Sterling K. Brown is desperate to play), bad boy Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Kyle Rayner, but there was another green guardian that fought the good fight long before any of those mentioned, and he had a power that ran on a very different kind of energy.