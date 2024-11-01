The Squid Game Season 2 Trailer Line That Means More Than You Realized

Following up on the ending of Season 1 of "Squid Game," Gi-hun is making good on his choice to return as a contestant to try and tear the game down from the inside. Using his experience as the last game's winner, his first goal seems to be to save as many lives as possible, making himself available as a human strategy guide. But the teaser suggests that he quickly learns his goals are easier said than done, and he's not going to be able to help anyone if they're not willing to help themselves. Hearing everyone he's trying to save chant their commitment to another game, Gi-hun looks totally lost. It looks like he thought this would be easy, but he'd do well to remember that he basically made the same choice.

The central question of Season 2 seems to be, how much bloodshed will these players need to see before they join Gi-hun in his efforts to break the game? Will any of them listen, or is Gi-hun doomed to once again be the last man standing? One thing seems certain — if Gi-hun spends the whole game trying to foment revolution, he's probably not walking away with his life, much less any prize money. He might think he knows more than all the other players, but he also might be stuck playing a game he's got no chance to win (and might not have played again, had the show gone with a very different ending).

There's only one way to find out how it all works out for Gi-hun and the other players, and that's by watching "Squid Game" when Season 2 premieres on December 26, 2024.