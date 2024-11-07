How Did Jack Die In This Is Us?

Audience members are well primed for Jack's death long before it becomes a part of the show's actual onscreen makeup. The show's narrative is split between past and present, and in the present, Jack is long dead. But the devastating impact of his passing is obvious throughout the narrative.

During the first two seasons of "This Is Us," audiences receive glimpses of how Rebecca and Jack met, how they come to be the biological parents of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), and the adoptive parents of Randall (Sterling K. Brown). They watch Jack struggle with his father's alcoholism, a demon that Jack himself desperately tries to dodge but succumbs to after taking on a desk job. He even gives up his dream of having his very own company, opting instead to support Randall's future by putting him through private school. Jack enters rehabilitation, expresses frustration with Rebecca's choice to go out on her own as a musician while the "This Is Us" Big Three are still teenagers, and copes with all the ups and downs parenthood can bring.

In smatterings and vignettes and much foreshadowing, the tragedy is presaged and given a date of January 25, 1998. During that fateful Superbowl Sunday, the Pearson's beloved house will catch fire — and Jack will lose his life.