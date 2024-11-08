The Most Powerful Weapons In DC Superhero Movies, Ranked

Ever since Superman hit the big screen in 1978, Warner Bros. has mined the DC Universe for more movies and has recently moved towards building a larger cinematic universe full of heroes. Though the DC Extended Universe wasn't quite the success story many hoped for, it was still responsible for introducing plenty of notable DC heroes and villains to the big screen. Along with them came some of the most powerful weapons in comic books, be they mystical, technological, man-made, or alien creations.

Now, there are plenty of objects of power in DC's live-action catalog to choose from, and each of them serves a special purpose in their respective films. Whether we're talking about standalone movies like "Green Lantern" or the entire DCEU timeline, these are, by far, some of the most powerful weapons ever brought from comics to the silver screen.