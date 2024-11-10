What Does The Majin Symbol In Dragon Ball Mean - And What Does It Actually Do?
To think of Akira Toriyama's beloved "Dragon Ball" anime universe is to visualize now-immortalized iconography forever associated with a franchise full of space monkeys and wish-granting dragons. Trunks' leather jacket, Frieza's Scouter scanners, and Krillin chucking a trusty Senzu bean when things get tough are all iconic images, but perhaps one of the most notable symbols in the franchise is a simple solitary M that strikes fear into even the toughest fighters of the world that Goku and the Z fighters try so hard to protect.
For many, the evil-looking 'M' is most closely associated with Majin Buu, who debuted in 1994 as the anime's ancient world-ending evil who wipes out planets as easily as he could use his dumbest, most disgusting (and secretly most powerful) attack, the chocolate beam, to turn his foes to candy. The truth of the matter, however, is that while people might link the M to Buu, it's actually a symbol used by the cockroach-like villain that woke him in "The Buu Saga" and involves the corruption of one of the most powerful Z fighters ever.
A brief history of Dragon Ball's Majin symbol
While there's an obvious link to the ferocious pink monster with a candy addiction, the Majin "M" is actually used as a method of control by the evil wizard Babidi, who applies the symbol to those he'd bend to his will. Like a zombie bite or the number of the beast, anyone or anything adorned with the M succumbs to the will of Babidi. Initially, Babidi uses it to take over Dabura, Mr. Satan's longtime foe, Spopovich, and Yamu.
The most pivotal characters that fall victim to the Majin symbol, however, are Buu and the Saiyan Prince with a severely sore ego, Vegeta. The symbol undoubtedly strikes fear into anyone who sees it, its presence validating that these are not the safest folks to be around. But the controlling, cult-like stamp of approval provides an extra layer of terror to these two lethal fighters, more so because of the perks that come with succumbing to Babidi's control and having the badge to prove it. In Buu's case, it isn't that much of an enhancement; however, when it comes to the Saiyan Prince, it elevates Vegeta's powers in an attempt to finally get an edge on Goku.
The Majin symbol is more powerful than Dragon Ball fans might think
To give into the Majin symbol is to confirm that the character might've already been a lost cause to begin with. The trick of this very dangerous M is that it only works on individuals who already have a dark side or a mean streak that the likes of Goku and his pals don't have — well, except for Vegeta.
In "The Babidi Saga," Vegeta willingly allows himself to be marked by the Majin Brand and, in doing so, taps into an increased level of strength and ferocity that the Prince of Saiyans had lost following his first encounter with Goku. It brings Vegeta's old evil mindset to the surface, letting go of inhibitions that he'd only just barely managed to hold back since he has been (reluctantly) fighting alongside the good guys. After spending some time under this spell, however, Vegeta accepts that it was a weak attempt to try to surpass his world-saving frenemy.
In the case of Buu, however, it almost feels like adding unnecessary decoration to an already hellish landscape. Awakened by Babidi with the hope of ripping the universe a new one, Majin Buu has the M across his belt, wearing it with pride as a creature of absolute chaos. Of course, thanks to our heroes, Buu's efforts to destroy the universe are eventually brought to an end, but that hasn't stopped the spine-chilling M from becoming an integral part of "Dragon Ball Z" that, just like Buu himself, remains very hard to get rid of.
The Majin mark is still a powerful symbol even after DBZ
There are plenty of villains in the "Dragon Ball" universe who have made an impact so massive that they've actually been brought back from the dead, but none have left a literal mark like Majin Buu. The franchise's signature M is like a Joker card appearing in Gotham City or a Z left by Zorro. Even though Buu is gone, the legacy he left behind remains a constant reminder of just how much of a threat he was when he morphed into a living nightmare that almost destroyed the entire universe.
Since then, the pink terror's symbol has appeared in a variety of video games detailing alternate timelines, including showing up on the likes of Frieza and Cell in "Dragon Ball Budokai 2." And there's a chance that Buu could return in some form with the release of the fifth anime series in the "Dragon Ball" universe, "Dragon Ball Daima." Set six months after the events of "The Majin Buu Saga," Goku's intense battle has already been studied by the latest villain to take the Saiyan on, and given that popular characters rarely stay dead, one of the most powerful characters in the "Dragon Ball" universe could come back for a second round. If he does, then watch out for that chocolate beam.