What Does The Majin Symbol In Dragon Ball Mean - And What Does It Actually Do?

To give into the Majin symbol is to confirm that the character might've already been a lost cause to begin with. The trick of this very dangerous M is that it only works on individuals who already have a dark side or a mean streak that the likes of Goku and his pals don't have — well, except for Vegeta.

In "The Babidi Saga," Vegeta willingly allows himself to be marked by the Majin Brand and, in doing so, taps into an increased level of strength and ferocity that the Prince of Saiyans had lost following his first encounter with Goku. It brings Vegeta's old evil mindset to the surface, letting go of inhibitions that he'd only just barely managed to hold back since he has been (reluctantly) fighting alongside the good guys. After spending some time under this spell, however, Vegeta accepts that it was a weak attempt to try to surpass his world-saving frenemy.

In the case of Buu, however, it almost feels like adding unnecessary decoration to an already hellish landscape. Awakened by Babidi with the hope of ripping the universe a new one, Majin Buu has the M across his belt, wearing it with pride as a creature of absolute chaos. Of course, thanks to our heroes, Buu's efforts to destroy the universe are eventually brought to an end, but that hasn't stopped the spine-chilling M from becoming an integral part of "Dragon Ball Z" that, just like Buu himself, remains very hard to get rid of.