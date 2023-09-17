Dragon Ball's Dumbest Attack Is Secretly Its Most Powerful (And Disgusting) Move
When it wants to, "Dragon Ball" can get nuts. Like, real nuts. You get that from a show crammed with androids, aliens, and ancient evils that have led to the destruction and reconstruction of Earth so many times. Of course, this would be something that could be easily avoided if it weren't for some of the planet-shattering fighting styles and special attacks that have led to some of the best scenes in "Dragon Ball" history. Some lethal and equally ludicrous moves get thrown in by some of the Z fighters and the threats they face, but none can top that flamingo-colored threat to the universe, Majin Buu, one of the most powerful characters in "Dragon Ball," and his *shivers* Chocolate Beam.
Let's be honest for a second. Since time immemorial, some of history's greatest myths and legends have given us the willies when someone has been turned into something they shouldn't be. Pinocchio into a donkey? Horrible. The prince into the Beast? Traumatising. Medusa and her many stone-set victims? Messed up beyond belief. The thing about Majin Buu in "Dragon Ball Z," however, is that he has a selection box of choices to turn his victims into thanks to his Transfiguration Beam attack. Still, you really can't get worse than his heavily used Chocolate Beam, which turns its victim into just that. Not only is it a pitiful way to go, but as revealed later in the Buu Saga, it also has massive repercussions on the Z Fighters' mission to save Earth.
The Chocolate Beam is a cruel and unusual punishment that helps Buu out
Debuting in "Dragon Ball Z," the Buu Saga, Episode 12, the ancient being whom we'd eventually come to call Good Buu was being very bad, turning people into candy and the like. Standing out from the bunch as a mass confectionicide, however, was Buu, turning an entire city of civilians into bars of chocolate and, being the exceptionally bad dude he was back then, leaving those caught in its range to melt out of existence. Just imagine walking your dog on a nice day drawn to perfection, and then the next minute, you're a bar of chocolate. In comparison to an attack from Medusa, at least in that case, you're immediately turned to stone and become a garden ornament. But a bar of chocolate? Depending on the temperature and the appetite of a nearby onlooker, you could become a puddle or someone's daytime snack. It's just no way to go.
The trouble from Buu's Chocolate Beam doesn't end there either. In some cases, it actually aids variations of Buu on their path to destruction. In the Fusion Saga, Episode 2, Good Buu uses the Chocolate Beam on his detached evil counterpart (cleverly named Evil Buu) to defeat him, only to have it deflected back. The end result is Good Buu being eaten up by Evil Buu, leading to the two merging and becoming the creature's final form, Super Buu. Nothing so catastrophic has ever been so tasty.