Dragon Ball's Dumbest Attack Is Secretly Its Most Powerful (And Disgusting) Move

When it wants to, "Dragon Ball" can get nuts. Like, real nuts. You get that from a show crammed with androids, aliens, and ancient evils that have led to the destruction and reconstruction of Earth so many times. Of course, this would be something that could be easily avoided if it weren't for some of the planet-shattering fighting styles and special attacks that have led to some of the best scenes in "Dragon Ball" history. Some lethal and equally ludicrous moves get thrown in by some of the Z fighters and the threats they face, but none can top that flamingo-colored threat to the universe, Majin Buu, one of the most powerful characters in "Dragon Ball," and his *shivers* Chocolate Beam.

Let's be honest for a second. Since time immemorial, some of history's greatest myths and legends have given us the willies when someone has been turned into something they shouldn't be. Pinocchio into a donkey? Horrible. The prince into the Beast? Traumatising. Medusa and her many stone-set victims? Messed up beyond belief. The thing about Majin Buu in "Dragon Ball Z," however, is that he has a selection box of choices to turn his victims into thanks to his Transfiguration Beam attack. Still, you really can't get worse than his heavily used Chocolate Beam, which turns its victim into just that. Not only is it a pitiful way to go, but as revealed later in the Buu Saga, it also has massive repercussions on the Z Fighters' mission to save Earth.