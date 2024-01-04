Star Wars: What Happened To Yaddle After Phantom Menace? (Prepare To Cry)

Though Yoda (Frank Oz) and Grogu are the most well-known of their species — whatever it's called — they're not the only ones in the "Star Wars" canon. Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard) serves on the Jedi Council for a time alongside Yoda, training such Jedi as Oppo Rancisis and Jaro Tapal. She can be spotted in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," though she doesn't get much of anything to do in the story. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that she's absent from the "Star Wars" film franchise beyond this installment, but why?

The answer is revealed on the Disney+ animated series "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." Just after the events of "The Phantom Menace," she grows suspicious of her fellow Jedi, Count Dooku (Corey Burton) after he declines to attend his former Padawan Qui Gon-Jinn's (Liam Neeson) funeral. This leads her to conduct an off-the-books espionage mission; she follows Dooku to an unknown building on Coruscant, where she witnesses his meeting with the Sith Lord Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). Upon learning of her presence, Dooku engages her in a lightsaber duel and kills her, thus embracing the dark side of the Force and ending Yaddle's canon story.

The Jedi Master's clash with Dooku is emotional, to say the least, seeing as the two had been colleagues for some time and Dooku had recently lost his former student. However, some feel that the fight and Yaddle's subsequent death could've easily been prevented.