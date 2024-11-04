Where Does Disney's Wish Take Place?

"Wish" tells the story of Asha (Ariana DeBose), a 17-year-old girl who aspires to become King Magnifico's (Chris Pine) assistant — until she finds out what he's really like. He initially comes across as an inspirational and wholesome sorcerer who guards his citizens' wishes and occasionally grants them, but he's really a tyrant who wants to rule over Rosas with a fake smile and an iron first.

During her interview to become his apprentice, Asha discovers her grandfather's wish and asks the king to make it come true. Unfortunately, he deems it too dangerous to grant, and Asha realizes that Magnifico has no desire to make magic happen for his kingdom. The good news, though, is that a star decides to help Asha retrieve her family's wishes while instilling the kingdom's animals with the ability to speak.

"Wish" is a story that teaches us not to trust authority and believe everything our leaders tell us. That's a message most people can relate to in real life, especially if they're familiar with the deceptive nature of politicians. But is the movie based on any actual people or places?