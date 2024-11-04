Where Does Disney's Wish Take Place?
Disney's "Wish" bombed at the box office, but it was up against stiff competition from other major releases and arrived in the wake of Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA strike. Still, while "Wish" isn't the most successful House of Mouse movie out there, the Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn-directed animated feature boasts plenty of magical charm and an uplifting story the whole family can enjoy. It's also set in a seemingly perfect kingdom where people sing, dance, and talk to animals — but there's some darkness and deception bubbling underneath the vibrant surface.
"Wish" was a fun and daunting project for co-writer Jennifer Lee. The film was released to celebrate 100 years of Disney Animation, which must have been challenging due to the studio's storied history of producing classics. However, the end result is a feature that embraces Disney's legacy of telling stories about magical kingdoms through a modern and inclusive lens. With that in mind, let's discuss the movie and find out more about its fantastical setting.
What is Disney's Wish about?
"Wish" tells the story of Asha (Ariana DeBose), a 17-year-old girl who aspires to become King Magnifico's (Chris Pine) assistant — until she finds out what he's really like. He initially comes across as an inspirational and wholesome sorcerer who guards his citizens' wishes and occasionally grants them, but he's really a tyrant who wants to rule over Rosas with a fake smile and an iron first.
During her interview to become his apprentice, Asha discovers her grandfather's wish and asks the king to make it come true. Unfortunately, he deems it too dangerous to grant, and Asha realizes that Magnifico has no desire to make magic happen for his kingdom. The good news, though, is that a star decides to help Asha retrieve her family's wishes while instilling the kingdom's animals with the ability to speak.
"Wish" is a story that teaches us not to trust authority and believe everything our leaders tell us. That's a message most people can relate to in real life, especially if they're familiar with the deceptive nature of politicians. But is the movie based on any actual people or places?
What is the land called in Disney's Wish -- and is it a real place?
The story of "Wish" takes place in Rosas, a magical kingdom located near the Mediterranean Sea's Iberian Peninsula region. However, Disney fans shouldn't try to book a trip to the island paradise, as the setting is completely fictional. That said, it was inspired by some real-life locations and cultures.
While Rosas isn't based on a specific place, the filmmakers drew inspiration from real Mediterranean locations to create the film's cultural aesthetic. The Mediterranean encompasses areas of Europe and Africa, and the film's creators wanted to embrace its diversity, especially through the character of Asha, who comes from a southern European and African heritage.
The filmmakers also consulted an expert in an effort to be as authentic as possible to people from a similar background. These aspects, coupled with the film's more fantastical qualities, resulted in Disney adding another magical kingdom to its canon that will undoubtedly spark the imaginations of younger viewers.
What's so special about the Kingdom of Rosas in Disney's Wish?
To the outsider, Rosas looks like paradise. It's scenic, diverse, and the citizens live in harmony — even if it's due to the illusion that their king is a good dude who safeguards their wishes and plans on granting them eventually. At the same time, this is a world where magic exists throughout and boasts the power to inspire people, and that's special in its own right.
More importantly, the magical island showcases a world where people from different backgrounds can co-exist. As documented by BlexMedia, this was a conscious decision by writer Jennifer Lee, who wanted the kingdom to reflect all walks of life in order to portray a positive message. "I thought it was important to show diversity as well as disability. The incredible actresses involved embody this diversity, and for Asha, it's about belonging and togetherness."
In the end, "Wish" becomes a movie about the people of Rosas finding magic and autonomy on their own terms, without stepping over their neighbors' toes to get there. It's the ideal fairy tale kingdom, with plenty of talking animals and spontaneous musical numbers to boot.
To read more about the House of Mouse, check out our ranking of the 40 best Disney movies.