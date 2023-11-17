The Legacy Of Disney's Wish Was Fun But 'Daunting' Says Writer-Producer Jennifer Lee - Exclusive Interview

Were there any particular inspirations for Asha? She follows in this trend of modern Disney princesses who are more interested in their family or friendships as opposed to pursuing romantic relationships.

There were a couple things with Asha, but the most important thing was the inspiration for Asha came from that awakening in life you have on the precipice of adulthood. You are hanging with your friends, you're with your family, everything's fine, and then you learn a truth about your world and you care so deeply about those around you. There's an innocence at that time of daring to think you can change it, but there's also a power because sometimes you can. That is within this character, and that was what drove Asha. Then, there's a little bit of Walt [Disney's] journey in there in terms of him having a wish, and here we are 100 years later with that.

One of my favorite aspects of the movie is King Magnifico, getting that classic Disney villain again with the villain song. Was that a conscious decision to be like, "We need to get a really good villain for this," because many modern Disney movies have more internal conflicts?

When we talked in the beginning about things we wanted to do, there were a lot of us going, "Oh, it'd be great to do a delicious Disney villain" — and yet very daunting. Once you've found the villain, it's the most fun thing to write in the world. Finding that villain is very overwhelming, especially when you think of our legacy. It's daunting.

But what was so fun about Magnifico was when we'd hear a lot in our story room about people wanting to understand him more. I'm like, "Okay, that's more modern." The storytelling's [like], "Don't just give me the arch-villain — I want to know why he is making his choices." Chris Pine brought that too, because he's like, "This is a smart guy. This is a guy who believes in his philosophy." To be able to go on the journey ... We open the movie with his face and him at his best. To get to draw that journey of, "He could have made different choices along the way," and to see the ones he made — once we locked in there, his scenes were the most fun to be a part of.