SWAT Season 8 Might Have Just Secretly Set Up A Spin-Off

Contains spoilers for "S.W.A.T." Season 8, Episode 2 — "Gang Unit"

Backdoor pilots are as common as dandelions, and the resurrected-from-cancellation "S.W.A.T." might have been trying to conjure one up for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The titular team of this episode definitely has star power to spare, and "Gang Unit" sees the team spend time with them when a wave of violent crime hits Los Angeles. This set of drug-money-motivated stash house invasions causes a power struggle between Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the head of the LASD, but the two teams buckle down and work together. It becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse when the mysterious killers begin to murder their witnesses. Soon enough, it transpires that the problem's coming from inside — and dirty cops are leading the charge while trying to feign innocence.

With such a heavy focus on the cocky LASD, who don't quite get Hondo's goat here, they seem like an easy target for a spin-off series. It would certainly give viewers a different point of view on life in the force. And it also wouldn't be the first time that fans have wondered if a potential "S.W.A.T" spin-off might stem from another crimefighting unit in Los Angeles. While the series remains spin-off-free, and CBS has no announcements about adding any to the show's roster at press time, hope continues to spring eternal among fans that there will one day be a new show launching from the original.