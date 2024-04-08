S.W.A.T. Season 7: Why Kenny Johnson's Dominique Luca Leaves The Series

Contains spoilers for "S.W.A.T." Season 7, Episode 7 — "Last Call"

Fans of Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson) knew it was coming, as CBS had previously announced the actor would have a reduced role in Season 7. Yet it's still painful to watch Luca exit his job during "Last Call." The situation surrounding the "S.W.A.T." stalwart's departure isn't quite as gloomy as it might have been. Promos revolving around the character's exit suggested that Luca was about to meet a violent end, perhaps even die in the line of duty. Fortunately — while it was touch and go for a bit during "Last Call" — he does manage to survive after being shot several times during Episode 6, "Escape."

An issue pops up when Luca is discharged from the hospital; his doctor receives the results from an MRI performed on the former soldier, and it reveals that he's suffered nerve damage in the attack. Unfortunately, that damage leaves him physically unfit to pass a physical to rejoin the squad. Informed that there's a desk job waiting for him, Luca chooses to retire instead. The team celebrates him for his bravery with a full-dress ceremony.

While Luca will remain in touch with his colleagues even if he doesn't participate in any more missions, Johnson has admitted that he had a challenging time saying a somewhat more permanent goodbye to his character and the series as a whole.