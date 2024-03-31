Why CBS Canceled Shemar Moore's SWAT - And How It Was Saved

The world of television can sometimes be unpredictable. Series have shifted networks, gone to different platforms, and even made comebacks on the big screen. In the case of "S.W.A.T.," a strong fanbase resulted in the show's resurrection — if only so it could have a proper goodbye. "S.W.A.T." was initially canceled in May 2023. An outcry from the show's fanbase and lead actor and former "Criminal Minds" star Shemar Moore immediately arose. Posting to his Instagram soon after the cancellation was announced, Moore stood up for the show, saying the drama boasts one of the most diverse casts on primetime television. He expressed his confusion and disappointment with the network's decision.

Outraged over the fact that he'd been repeatedly told the show would be allowed a proper final season, Moore said that the cancellation was nonsensical while acknowledging that he knew it was a business choice. He concluded, "I will be fine, but I'm upset because I busted my whole entire a** to prove that I could do this, and I did prove that I could do this. ... So I'm asking my homies, my fans and my baby girls, and the rest of the world who follow me or follow the show, follow the cast, my brothers and my sisters, make some f***ing noise, and let them know that canceling 'S.W.A.T.' is a f**ing mistake."

Moore's pleas didn't go unheeded; within days, audiences rallied loudly enough to change some minds and hearts at CBS. "S.W.A.T." was given a reprieve, and the network ordered a 13-episode Season 7 — long enough to allow the series to play out to a proper conclusion. What held up negotiations? A complicated mélange of ownership concerns.