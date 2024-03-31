Why CBS Canceled Shemar Moore's SWAT - And How It Was Saved
The world of television can sometimes be unpredictable. Series have shifted networks, gone to different platforms, and even made comebacks on the big screen. In the case of "S.W.A.T.," a strong fanbase resulted in the show's resurrection — if only so it could have a proper goodbye. "S.W.A.T." was initially canceled in May 2023. An outcry from the show's fanbase and lead actor and former "Criminal Minds" star Shemar Moore immediately arose. Posting to his Instagram soon after the cancellation was announced, Moore stood up for the show, saying the drama boasts one of the most diverse casts on primetime television. He expressed his confusion and disappointment with the network's decision.
Outraged over the fact that he'd been repeatedly told the show would be allowed a proper final season, Moore said that the cancellation was nonsensical while acknowledging that he knew it was a business choice. He concluded, "I will be fine, but I'm upset because I busted my whole entire a** to prove that I could do this, and I did prove that I could do this. ... So I'm asking my homies, my fans and my baby girls, and the rest of the world who follow me or follow the show, follow the cast, my brothers and my sisters, make some f***ing noise, and let them know that canceling 'S.W.A.T.' is a f**ing mistake."
Moore's pleas didn't go unheeded; within days, audiences rallied loudly enough to change some minds and hearts at CBS. "S.W.A.T." was given a reprieve, and the network ordered a 13-episode Season 7 — long enough to allow the series to play out to a proper conclusion. What held up negotiations? A complicated mélange of ownership concerns.
Cost and network interests delayed S.W.A.T.'s Season 7 renewal
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the negotiations surrounding the death and rebirth of "S.W.A.T." concerned ownership of the program and its subsequent licensing. "S.W.A.T." is a Sony production, and the initial cancellation stemmed from Sony's refusal to go any lower in its fee for a purported Season 7. The show is a co-production between the network and Sony, and therefore, CBS had to pay a fatter licensing fee to keep the program running. CBS just wanted to reduce the costs of the series, while Sony wanted to improve its financial outlook in regard to the drama.
Additionally, CBS wanted to air something it entirely owned in the same slot, and Sony wanted to shop the series around. Shawn Ryan, the show's producer and showrunner, then intervened, as he hadn't known there had been an offer on the table before it was rejected. He informed CBS that he could deliver a 13-episode final season based on the numbers the network offered up, resulting in a proper deal.
In the end, fans got what they were craving. While some actors, like Kenny Johnson, who plays Dominique Luca, have a reduced role in Season 7, at least viewers will get to say goodbye to 20-Squad. Time will tell if all that campaigning and all those hopes and wishes will result in a series finale that makes them proud. Until then, audiences must keep tuning in or watching "S.W.A.T." online.