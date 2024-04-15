What Happened To Alex Russell's Jim Street On S.W.A.T. Season 7?

Prior to the touching exit of Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson) in Season 7, Episode 7, Alex Russell's Jim Street leaves "S.W.A.T." during Episode 5, "End of the Road." After so much tumult — primarily between the rebellious Street and his by-the-books compadre Hondo (Shemar Moore) — Street leaves the series in a much more workaday fashion. He decides to move to Long Beach to head up the SWAT team there, where he has already been training their officers offscreen.

"End of the Road" shows off how much he's improved as a soldier and an officer, instilling a sense of pride in Hondo. But Hondo's willing to give Street credit for growing on his own, noting that without his drive and determination, he would have never been able to advance to the point of leading his own squad. Street spearheads the joint investigation into a biker gang by SWAT Long Beach and 20-Squad in "End of the Road," and his bravery during the op moves him up the line and makes him a leader at the Long Beach team permanently. In the end, his colleagues are quite proud of Street's growth. "Leadership doesn't come to everybody, but it does to you. We've seen it," Deacon (Jay Harrington) says.

Just before Street leaves, an even bigger surprise is revealed: he's planning on proposing to Chris Alonso (Lina Esco), who has maintained an offscreen relationship with Street ever since leaving the show during Season 5. But while Street's future seems to be set in stone, a surprise twist of scheduling fate might bring him back into the fold.