NCIS Season 22 Honors Ducky's Memory In An Unexpected Way

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 3 — "The Trouble With Hal"

"The Trouble with Hal" is all about the unexpected. Whether it be a squatting situation that turns into a murder investigation that leads the team to tangle with a sharp-witted antiques collector, or Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) coping with the lingering threads of their relationship as they forge ahead with their friendship, the universe keeps throwing the team curveballs.



The death of Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum) has been the biggest curveball the team at large has ever had to deal with. Ducky left behind an enormous legacy — and his office at MCRT, which the team has frozen in stasis since his passing. It's been months, and it's time for them to repurpose the space into something new. Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) wants to turn it into a gym; Palmer thinks it ought to be turned into a work-related common space and doesn't want Ducky's old files to be thrown away; Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) wants a meditation room, and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) just wants someplace to eat in peace that's not his cubicle. The end result is a compromise that's a touching tribute to Ducky that fits all of their needs; The Dr. Donald Mallard Memorial Multi-Purpose Room.