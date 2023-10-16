The Transformation Of Jonah Hill From The 40 Year Old Virgin To Today

While he's admitted to losing weight for his "Wolf of Wall Street" role back in 2011, it wasn't until more recently that Jonah Hill really started to open up about his battle with physical insecurities. In 2018, while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Hill revealed that he's been battling with his body image and overall self-image since he was a teenager. "Being this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth."

Being insecure as a teenager is something that many people struggle with during those awkward adolescent years, but Hill stressed that being in Hollywood adds another layer to the angst. Even though he's now a famous actor, that doesn't immediately fix everything. In fact, when the spotlight is on you at all times, it can actually make things worse. "You're trying to kind of hide from the world," Hill told DeGeneres. "And even if you get success, or you grow up, or you become good-looking, or whatever, the things that you think will fix the thing, you kind of carry some part of that with you."

Though he's had his struggles, Hill does seem to be taking up a more body-positive approach as of late. In 2021, after shirtless photos of him surfaced online, the actor took to social media to claim that public mockery doesn't bother him anymore. "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself," Hill wrote on Instagram (via USA Today).