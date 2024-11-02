How Green Lantern's Skin Color Changed Comics - And Sparked A TV Controversy
As the swift expansion of the all-new James Gunn-led DC Universe continues, the latest project on the to-do list that has been given a beaming surge of energy is HBO's "Lanterns." The effort to recharge "Green Lantern" lore comes after the original plan for television involving Guy Gardner and Alan Scott overhauled its focus and made the right choice to shine its light on Green Lantern John Stewart, who will be under the watchful eye of Hal Jordan (played by "Friday Night Lights" star, Kyle Chandler). When it came to his up-and-coming partner, though, it seemed like most of the world had decided on the choice before the actor even got the call.
Twitter was quick to fan-cast Aaron Pierre in the role of John Stewart thanks to his incredible performance in "Rebel Ridge" as soon as the street-level action flick debuted on Netflix. Within a month, the London-born star had nabbed the role for real, which had some comic book fans buzzing about the news and others expressing warranted frustration about the pick. But what is it about John Stewart that holds such importance that an up-and-coming star's casting might be a cause for concern? First, we need to shed some light on the matter, the popularity of the character Pierre is taking on in the DC Universe, and the importance of how the hero's skin color was depicted in his comic book debut.
Who is DC's Green Lantern John Stewart?
So, who is John Stewart, and why is he so important? In Green Lantern and DC Comics history, Stewart was the third Earthling to wield an emerald power ring created by the Guardians of the Universe and, in doing so, became a hero who was almost as beloved as the original human to join the Green Lantern Corps, Hal Jordan. In the following years, his popularity grew, and he gained particular prominence in the early 2000s thanks to the DC Animated Universe, home of shows like "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited," which made the Green Lantern a core team member.
An architect and former Marine, Stewart is a far different strategist than his predecessors, Hal Jordan and Guy Gardner, and wields his ring differently from them as a result. As explained by writer Geoff Johns in the "Green Lantern: Rebirth" story event, "John's constructs are built from the inside out. You look close and you can see every nut and bolt that makes it work. Nothing he creates is hollow." This clear-cut mentality will no doubt work wonders when "Lanterns" ignites and Pierre's Stewart clashes with his hotshot mentor, who has been deemed the greatest Lantern of them all.
But more importantly than all of that, though, Stewart holds special significance for changing the game for people of color who took up the mantle of other DC heroes in the decades since his introduction.
John Stewart was not DC's first black superhero - but his skin color was historic
Neal Adams and Dennis O'Neal co-created John Stewart in 1972, and his debut appearance went against the consistent stereotypes associated with black comic book characters at that time. In a 2019 interview with Comic Watch, Adams recalled the discussion he had with editor Julie Schwartz over Stewart's backstory. When approved to induct a Black man into the GLC, Adams told Schwartz, "No, no, no, no, I don't have a black Green Lantern. I have a black Green Lantern that has a college education and is a professional man, and if you do that I'll do the book."
Speaking with Bold Outlaw, Adams recalled the ongoing discussions about Stewart with comic book colorist Sol Harrison, who was asked to apply a darker brown than publishers traditionally used for Black characters at that point. Adams' argument was, "Well.... yeah. Most Black people I know are pretty dark. There are some very light-skinned people, but not John Stewart." It was a choice Adams stood by, saying, "And I can tell you when I go to conventions I have adult Black males standing in front of me and they cry because of John Stewart, because they've been waiting their whole lifetime for a non-gangbanger.non-tribal-chief, college-educated Black man to be in comic books. They like that; like it a lot."
It's understandable, then, that the recent casting for Stewart has sparked warranted debate over something that, for many, undercuts the legacy of a hero who sent the comic book world on a new trajectory.
Green Lantern John Stewart is causing controversy again
Aaron Pierre has yet to deliver a performance that suggests he would be unable to handle the part of John Stewart. So why are people arguing that he's simply the wrong man for the job? While a popular choice among many, the casting has led to Warner Bros. and Gunn being called out for colorism due to the fact that Stewart has always been a character portrayed in comics and other media with darker skin than the man now playing him. Following the announcement, @CBpicasso on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Aaron Pierre being cast as John Stewart is Halle Berry being cast as Storm all over again. Dark Skinned actors are severely underrepresented and it's honestly sad because John Stewart has always been darker in the comics. Colorism is still a thing and I'm over it!"
Sadly, it's an issue that Hollywood is no stranger to creating over the years, one that has led to some actors stepping back from roles to ensure that the situation is rectified. In 2018, it was revealed that "The Acolyte" Amandla Stenberg turned down the role of Shuri in "Black Panther" to ensure that the role went to someone of darker skin color, which, in this case, was Letitia Wright. At this point, there's still a chance that Pierre will take the same route, but some fans believe he should remain on.
Following the casting news, @akasan on X wrote, "Little disappointed there's so much hate for the freaking skin tone of a black man. The dude's eyes and overall tone screams JLU animated series." We'll have to wait and see whether Pierre makes the same type of choice Stenberg once did, or if he remains on in the role when "Lanterns" begins filming in January 2025.