How Green Lantern's Skin Color Changed Comics - And Sparked A TV Controversy

Aaron Pierre has yet to deliver a performance that suggests he would be unable to handle the part of John Stewart. So why are people arguing that he's simply the wrong man for the job? While a popular choice among many, the casting has led to Warner Bros. and Gunn being called out for colorism due to the fact that Stewart has always been a character portrayed in comics and other media with darker skin than the man now playing him. Following the announcement, @CBpicasso on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Aaron Pierre being cast as John Stewart is Halle Berry being cast as Storm all over again. Dark Skinned actors are severely underrepresented and it's honestly sad because John Stewart has always been darker in the comics. Colorism is still a thing and I'm over it!"

Sadly, it's an issue that Hollywood is no stranger to creating over the years, one that has led to some actors stepping back from roles to ensure that the situation is rectified. In 2018, it was revealed that "The Acolyte" Amandla Stenberg turned down the role of Shuri in "Black Panther" to ensure that the role went to someone of darker skin color, which, in this case, was Letitia Wright. At this point, there's still a chance that Pierre will take the same route, but some fans believe he should remain on.

Following the casting news, @akasan on X wrote, "Little disappointed there's so much hate for the freaking skin tone of a black man. The dude's eyes and overall tone screams JLU animated series." We'll have to wait and see whether Pierre makes the same type of choice Stenberg once did, or if he remains on in the role when "Lanterns" begins filming in January 2025.