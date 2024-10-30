The Real Story Behind Deliver Us From Evil Is Horrifying

Even if "Deliver Us from Evil" is just a story, Ralph Sarchie's accounts from "Beware the Night" are frightening because he claims to have personally experienced them. In his book, Sarchie explains that his journey to becoming a "religious demonologist" was one that took considerable time. Though he was trained to be skeptical of everything as a police officer, he saw things on the job that defied explanation. It was only after countless cases that felt more spiritually malevolent that he came to accept the supernatural around him.

One of his most notable cases was "The Halloween Horror," where Sarchie helped Dominick and Gabby Villanova deal with a demonic presence in their home. Though it initially presented itself as a ghost appearing as white smoke, Sarchie explained that it was a demon in disguise, one that wanted to sexually assault their daughter, Luciana. Once Gabby Villanova was possessed by the spirit, it took an exorcism to draw the demon out. In another account, Sarchie found himself up against a young possessed young woman who spoke in languages she didn't know, gained incredible strength, and knew things about others that defied explanation. It took multiple exorcisms to help her.

Aside from demons themselves, Sarchie has also investigated cursed objects and homes with occult histories, so it's no wonder that he worked closely with Ed and Lorraine Warren — yes, the couple who inspired the multi-part "The Conjuring" franchise — in their similar battles against evil. As Sarchie puts it in the 2014 documentary, "Sarchie," "You don't have to believe in God, you don't have to believe in the Devil. It doesn't withdraw you from this battle ... You need to pick a side."