Frasier Season 2 Outs A Beloved Character - And It's A Game-Changer

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 2, Episode 8 — "Thank You, Dr. Crane"

Everything changes, and everyone changes. "Frasier" proves that adage true when Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) heads back to Seattle to take part in KACL's anniversary celebration. Not only does he meet with a former call-in patient named Lou, whose entire life has been poorly shaped by Frasier's advice, but he also reunites with an old radio station colleague.

While fans know what happened to Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin), in "Thank You, Dr. Crane," we learn that Bulldog Briscoe (Dan Butler) has come out of the closet in the years since Frasier left Seattle. Frasier initially thinks that Bulldog long-repressing his homosexuality is what resulted in his toxic masculinity, but Bulldog gives a shrug and says he's the same person — he just openly pervs on men now. He even doubles down on that statement by pulling out a pin-up of a man.

While Bulldog's charms might wear a hair thin for Frasier, this isn't the only change everyone's favorite journeyman psychiatrist is confronted with during his return trip to Seattle. His beloved Café Nervosa is now neon-washed, and his father's favorite Irish pub, McGinty's, has become a gay bar — where Bulldog frequently visits. But while expressing his sexuality is new for Bulldog, Dan Butler has long been an activist in the LGBTQ community.