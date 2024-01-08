Who Plays Bulldog On Frasier & Does He Appear On The New Series?
Kelsey Grammer's iconic sitcom character Frasier Crane is a classic intellectual. Sometimes this personality trait provides him with advantages in life, but plenty of times it leads to conflicts with his friends, family, and coworkers. One "Frasier" character precision-engineered to clash with him is Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, a radio host at KACL where Frasier produces his talk show. Bulldog works in sports radio and he's loud, brash, and pretty overtly misogynistic — both on the radio and in his personal life.
As Frasier's natural foil, Bulldog is a recurring character throughout the original "Frasier" series. The character appears in more than 50 episodes, from Season 1 through the show's final season. Dan Butler is the name of the actor who plays him for the entirety of this span of just over a decade.
Bulldog does not, however, show up in Season 1 of the 2023 "Frasier" series. That said, Grammer has teased plans for Season 2 of the "Frasier" revival, so his return could still manifest. Of course, the new "Frasier" takes place in Boston, far away from Frasier's former Seattle home. With this being said, without a good reason for Frasier and Bulldog to reencounter one another, it's perhaps likelier that he remains a relic of the show's past even if its reboot continues.
Dan Butler is a regular TV actor
When Dan Butler first appeared as Bulldog Briscoe on "Frasier" in 1993, he was still somewhat new to the film industry. Some of his credits at that time included relatively brief appearances in the films "The Long Walk Home" and "Captain Ron," as well as two episodes of NBC's sci-fi drama "Quantum Leap," and three episodes of "Roseanne." He even played unrelated roles in the 1986 Hannibal Lecter movie "Manhunter" and the 1991 Hannibal classic, "The Silence of the Lambs."
During and after his work on "Frasier," Butler began working in TV with increasing regularity. Shows in which Butler appears for an episode or two include "The X-Files," "Ally McBeal," "Supernatural," "House," "Monk," "Blue Bloods," and "The Blacklist." His longest-running role other than Bulldog, meanwhile, is the voice of elementary school Mr. Simmons on "Hey Arnold!"
Outside of film, Butler is an active theatrical performer. The same year the "Frasier" revival premiered, he performed in a new production of a play he wrote and originally produced in 1994, "The Only Thing Worse You Could Have Told Me." While he may not be in Season 1 of the new "Frasier" series, Butler is still plenty active as an actor to this day.