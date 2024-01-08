Who Plays Bulldog On Frasier & Does He Appear On The New Series?

Kelsey Grammer's iconic sitcom character Frasier Crane is a classic intellectual. Sometimes this personality trait provides him with advantages in life, but plenty of times it leads to conflicts with his friends, family, and coworkers. One "Frasier" character precision-engineered to clash with him is Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, a radio host at KACL where Frasier produces his talk show. Bulldog works in sports radio and he's loud, brash, and pretty overtly misogynistic — both on the radio and in his personal life.

As Frasier's natural foil, Bulldog is a recurring character throughout the original "Frasier" series. The character appears in more than 50 episodes, from Season 1 through the show's final season. Dan Butler is the name of the actor who plays him for the entirety of this span of just over a decade.

Bulldog does not, however, show up in Season 1 of the 2023 "Frasier" series. That said, Grammer has teased plans for Season 2 of the "Frasier" revival, so his return could still manifest. Of course, the new "Frasier" takes place in Boston, far away from Frasier's former Seattle home. With this being said, without a good reason for Frasier and Bulldog to reencounter one another, it's perhaps likelier that he remains a relic of the show's past even if its reboot continues.