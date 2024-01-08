Frasier: What Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe Actor Dan Butler Looks Like Today

When Frasier Crane first appeared on "Cheers" in 1984 as Diane Chambers' (Shelley Long) love interest, he — an erudite psychiatrist — stood in stark opposition to the unsophisticated Sam Malone (Ted Danson), creating a televised love triangle for the ages. The creators of "Frasier" leaned into that same sort of contrast for the spin-off, which saw the psychiatrist returning to Seattle to live with his blue-collar father, Martin (John Mahoney).

Frasier and the similarly snobbish Niles (David Hyde Pierce) clash with their father's earthy sensibility, but Martin is a prince compared to Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, played by Dan Butler. An abrasive, loud-mouthed womanizer, Bulldog is Frasier's coworker at KACL, where he hosts the popular "Gonzo Sports Show." Bulldog is a thorn in Frasier's side, frequently mocking Frasier for his less stereotypically masculine interests. He is also fixated on Roz (Peri Gilpin), with his affection bordering on harassment.

In the hands of another actor, Bulldog might be an obnoxious scourge. Thanks to Butler's performance, though, he is a character who fans love to hate. "I found him rude, boorish, and impossible not to love!" wrote u/SporadicWink on Reddit. "He was a great foil to the brothers' snobbery." In another post, they added, "Dan Butler brought comedy and sincerity that blunted some of Bulldog's sharper edges and made him weirdly endearing."

Butler may still resemble Bulldog, but the actor has distanced himself from his brusque character.