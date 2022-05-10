How Outer Range's Josh Brolin Really Feels About His Daughter Starring On Yellowstone

Eden Brolin's most recent role is in the hit western series by Taylor Sheridan, "Yellowstone." She first appears in the series on Season 3, Episode 3, "An Acceptable Surrender," as Mia, a ranch hand and barrel racer in the rodeo circuit. Her character arc over her 14 episodes is mainly as a love interest for Jimmy Hurdstrom.

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin is in a new western of his own. While he is no stranger to the western genre or its parallels — his resume contains roles in "True Grit," "No Country for Old Men," and "Jonah Hex" — his newest dive into westerns is in the form of a science-fiction parallel, "Outer Range," first released by Amazon Prime on April 15. The series follows Royal Abbott (Brolin) as the ranch owner who hesitates when a drifter named Autumn (Imogen Poots) comes calling, needing a place to stay. They discover she is there for specific reasons and the group discovers a mysterious hole at the edge of his property in the Wyoming wilderness, something sparking more questions than answers. Outer Range also stars Lili Taylor ("The Haunting" and "Six Feet Under") and Will Patton ("Armageddon" and "Yellowstone").

While the shows don't have much to do with each other, the western genre is virtually run by "Yellowstone" these days, and Brolin's newest project is now in direct competition with his daughter's series.