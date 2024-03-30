Will Hank Voight Leave Chicago PD? Actor Jason Beghe Gives A Candid Response

Imagining "Chicago P.D." without Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is like imagining a day without sunshine — or a day on the force without some sort of criminal shenanigans afoot. But the procedural has lost many significant characters throughout its run, so fans might be curious if Beghe would ever leave the show he's led for over 11 seasons.

"I'll always be a part of 'Chicago P.D.' That, I know. I certainly have the interest. And I think that NBC has the interest in both the show and Voight. So, I'm not done, I have more to do, and I'm anxious to do it," Beghe told The Hollywood Reporter in March. The actor added that he has no idea when the ride might end for either Voight or the series itself, but he's content to keep on working with the network and on the series for as long as both will have him. But he realistically believes that all good things must come to an end. "I suppose it'll end at some point. But right now, I feel like I have stories to tell and a job to do," he concluded.

While Beghe seems to have accepted that the show's days may be numbered, Hank himself has a lot of unfinished business ahead. The character's unresolved feelings about the death of his son, Justin (Josh Segarra), continue to influence and haunt him as the years pass and cause him to break many of the Chicago police department's golden rules.