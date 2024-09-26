Did Marina Squerciati Leave Chicago PD?

Contains Spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 12, Episode 1 — "Ten Ninety-Nine"

Upheaval is the name of the game on "Chicago P.D.," and "Ten Ninety-Nine" is no exception to the rule. The squad is drowning in fresh cases, is rather short-handed, and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is coping poorly with Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) choice to leave Chicago, as well as his own drugging, kidnapping, and near-death during the Season 11 finale. Even worse, they're short a cop; Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is not in town.

For those worried that Squerciati will leave the show like Tracy Spiridakos did, it looks like Burgess' absence will last for an episode or two, but it won't be a permanent thing. Squerciati returned to the set of "Chicago P.D." on August 20, and has been posting pictures from the set since then.

The episode, naturally, takes great pains to explain why Burgess isn't in Chicago. Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), her fiancé, explains that she's attending a conference and says she's worried about their heavy caseload, wanting to return early from it to help out. That's something she doesn't do, and Ruzek spends the episode showing his old friend and new temporary partner, Emily Martel (Victoria Cartagena), the ropes at the precinct. Burgess' absence ironically leaves plenty of room for us to learn about Martel — and brace for what happens to her during the episode.