Ted Danson And Kelsey Grammer Finally Squashed This Years-Long Cheers Feud
It turns out that not everything was cheery in the place where everybody knows your name. While appearing on Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson's podcast, "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," Kelsey Grammer and Danson confessed that there had been some on-set conflict during their time working together on "Cheers."
"I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the 'Cheers' years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once," Danson explained.
"Yeah, you came and told me that one day," Grammer agreed.
"It's stuck in both of our memories," noted Danson. He remarked that this conflict caused a long estrangement, but he seemed completely ready to end the separation between them. "I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it's my bad, my doing. I apologize to you. And [to] me that I sat back ... I really do apologize."
Grammer easily accepted the olive branch. "My love for you has always been as easy as the day. As easy as the sunrise." While the two may have been personally estranged for some period of time, they still managed to work together several times after "Cheers" concluded.
The actors' conflict did not prevent Ted Danson from appearing on Cheers
In spite of their personal estrangement, Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson have shared the stage numerous times. Danson guest-starred as Sam Malone on an episode of "Frasier," "The One Where Sam Shows Up." The outing, which got awkward for both men, sees Sam Malone desperately seek Frasier's (Grammer) help. He can't decide if he should propose to his girlfriend; and Frasier knows Sam shouldn't, because he's slept with the girl. Sam eventually dumps his girlfriend after many turnarounds and much fol de rol. Grammer and Danson also appeared during a "Cheers" reunion in 2024 on the Emmy awards, an occasion most of the cast refused to miss.
There's no word as of this writing as to whether or not Sam will resurface on "Frasier" again. Danson has said he's open to it, on the condition of the script being good. But the actors who play these two titans of Boston have finally healed their personal rift, which is an excellent new beginning for them both.