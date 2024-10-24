Ted Danson And Kelsey Grammer Finally Squashed This Years-Long Cheers Feud

It turns out that not everything was cheery in the place where everybody knows your name. While appearing on Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson's podcast, "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," Kelsey Grammer and Danson confessed that there had been some on-set conflict during their time working together on "Cheers."

"I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the 'Cheers' years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once," Danson explained.

"Yeah, you came and told me that one day," Grammer agreed.

"It's stuck in both of our memories," noted Danson. He remarked that this conflict caused a long estrangement, but he seemed completely ready to end the separation between them. "I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it's my bad, my doing. I apologize to you. And [to] me that I sat back ... I really do apologize."

Grammer easily accepted the olive branch. "My love for you has always been as easy as the day. As easy as the sunrise." While the two may have been personally estranged for some period of time, they still managed to work together several times after "Cheers" concluded.