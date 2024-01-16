Which Major Cheers Actors Were Missing From The 2024 Emmy Awards?

When Shelley Long left "Cheers," the sitcom's producers were dealing with a contentious situation that completely changed the way the show's future turned out. The original plan for the series revolved around Diane and Sam's romance; when Long departed the show to care for her growing family and pursue a movie career, it required a change in formula. But Diane's departure rejuvenated the series; Kirstie Alley was brought in as Rebecca Howe at the start of Season 6. Rebecca soon became a foil for Sam and brought a different sort of neurosis to the series.

Long's post-"Cheers" success was mixed; for every "Troop Beverly Hills" or "Brady Bunch Movie," there was a "Hello Again" or "Outrageous Fortune." Yet Long had no regrets about leaving the show. "I've never regretted leaving, quite honestly ... I didn't always know what to do with myself, though. When you've been that busy for so long with the show that's so demanding on your time, energy, and concentration on Cheers, the rhythms of your life change totally when you let it go," she told the Los Angeles Daily News in 1993.

In the end, everything worked out for the best. Long returned to "Cheers" for its final episode, playing out the last beats of Diane and Sam's romance, and she found herself another recurring sitcom role as DeDe Pritchett on "Modern Family." She also reunited with the "Cheers" cast in 2006 for the TV Land Awards. Perhaps the Academy's timing was off this time around?