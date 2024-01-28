Ted Danson's Cheers Character Sam Malone Can Return To Frasier Under One Condition
While the 2023 "Frasier" revival may be a welcome return for Kelsey Grammer's beloved sitcom character, the series has a decidedly small number of returning actors from the shows that preceded it. Aside from the odd guest star appearance from "Frasier" and "Cheers" alums like Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle or Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith, the vast majority of familiar faces from past shows have not yet shown up for this new chapter of Frasier's story. However, it seems that a return for one particular "Cheers" star may be in the cards.
In an interview with Deadline, Grammer indicated interest in getting Ted Danson, who portrayed "Cheers" bartender Sam Malone, back for the "Frasier" revival. This is in the cards provided that the conditions are right. "There were some thoughts about the possibility. It would have to be the right thing," the actor explained. "If Sam Malone is still alive and has some sort of vital connection that would help Frasier move to another place. It's all got to be about growth and what's funny."
Ted Danson's Sam Malone return is possible, but unlikely
Longtime "Frasier" fans likely know that Ted Danson has already made an appearance on the "Cheers" spin-off — in its original iteration, at least. The actor guest starred as Sam Malone in Season 2, Episode 16 of "Frasier," in which the bartender pays a visit to Frasier's home in Seattle to seek his advice on his upcoming marriage. But while there's precedent to Sam showing up on "Frasier," the question of whether Danson would return once again for the series' revival is far more iffy.
During a 2018 appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Danson rejected the idea of him participating in a possible reboot of "Cheers." "It'd be a bunch of people in their 70s in a bar going, 'What? What? A horse walked into a what? A car?'" he explained. He went on to note that he had difficulty reconciling Sam's bar-centric persona with his own lack of bar experience during the original series, and that even the homage to his "Cheers" days in "The Good Place" was tough for him to film.
With Danson being opposed to the idea of showing up in a "Cheers" reboot, it stands to reason that he's got similar feelings about the "Frasier" revival. That said, it seems like Kelsey Grammer is nonetheless leaving the door open for Danson to appear if all the necessary circumstances line up. While it may not be on the show proper, the pair of "Cheers" actors also participated in a mini-reunion together at the 2024 Emmy Awards.