The Last Time Frasier Saw Sam From Cheers It Got Awkward - And It Didn't Age Well

"Frasier" definitely kept in touch with its Boston roots even before sending the titular psychiatrist back to town for his new sequel series. Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) ex-wife, Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth), appeared in numerous episodes during the sitcom's original run. He also visits almost every member of the core "Cheers" cast before its conclusion.

A key example of those reunions comes in the form of Sam Malone's (Ted Danson) trip to Seattle — where things got uncomfortable quickly. The visit takes place during Season 2 of "Frasier," during the episode "The Show Where Sam Shows Up." At first, Frasier's former romantic rival takes to Seattle like a duck to water, flirting with an uncharmed Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves) and a more receptive Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) before seeing the Crane family.

It turns out Sam isn't in town to try out to coach the Seattle Mariners, as he originally told Frasier; he actually needs romantic advice. He'd been planning on marrying a woman, but the eternal bachelor gets cold feet and dumps her in Boston. Frasier scolds Sam and convinces him to go through with the wedding. Sam flies Sheila (Téa Leoni) into Seattle as a pit stop before they head to Hawaii for the ceremony. But Frasier is shocked when he lays eyes on Sam's fiancée; they share a physical past. Sheila then admits that she struggles with sex addiction, and Frasier is left in a quandary.

This is a plot that's aged poorly for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that it blames Sheila for her own condition and insinuates there are limits to the number of sexual mistakes a person can make. And as the episode goes on, it only gets worse and ages even more poorly.