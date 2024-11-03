AI Remade Shrek Into A Dark Live-Action Movie (And It's Kinda Perfect)

Between the yoked big bad wolf and a gingerbread man that looked like it shuffled out of a David Cronenberg film, something hits just right for some viewers of Abandoned Films' version of "Shrek" from the '80s. Comparisons with some of the greats of that time period came fast and furious, with some even theorizing over what an actual film like this would be like if certain talents were to get involved.

@KennySkate said that the preview had "absolute vibes of 'Dark Crystal' and I'm all up for it," while @KO said, "It's a shame David Bowie isn't alive still to make this actually happen...would be a massive hit in cinemas." Meanwhile, @Dave described the AI-generated fever dream as "an odd mix of 'Willow' and 'Conan.'"

As favorable as most comments were, though, some of the trailer's more bizarre moments didn't go unnoticed, particularly when it came to the dragon that can't put its fire out. In this vein, @Levi Prentice posted, "Only thing that threw me off was the dragon. Flame kept going even when talking." As for @Jurassic Jam, they were unable to get invested in this take on "Shrek" thanks to the new iteration being based in a place "Where dragons appear to have fire stuck to their lip." For now, it looks like AI is still far, far away from being able to get things just right.