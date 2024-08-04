This Metroid Movie Trailer Has A Cool Twist Thanks To AI

With the ever-growing list of video game adaptations actually reaching a quality that doesn't have fans facepalming in the aisles, TikTok user Abandoned Films has used AI to show us a glimpse of what a live-action "Metroid" movie could look like — with a 1950s twist. The channel has already sent "The Walking Dead" back to the era and imagined a 1950s-set "Robocop." In the case of Nintendo's beloved action-adventure video game series, the concept almost plays like a dream.

Giving big B-movie energy, the "Metroid" preview conjures a starlet-esque figure as legendary hero Samus, the bounty hunter who faces off against the lethal Metroids and Mother Brain. The aesthetic is perfect for that 1950s sci-fi era, with all the terrifying beasties that are present. When it comes to Samus' iconic suit, this version feels akin to something straight out of "Forbidden Planet," or even the likes of Ridley Scott's "Alien" — only with an eye-catching orange tint. As great as this looks, fans might be more excited to see a more futuristic version of a "Metroid" film, which is something that Hollywood has tried in the past, and what stars of successful video game adaptations are pushing for.