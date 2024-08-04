This Metroid Movie Trailer Has A Cool Twist Thanks To AI
Metroid - 1950's Super Panavision 70
With the ever-growing list of video game adaptations actually reaching a quality that doesn't have fans facepalming in the aisles, TikTok user Abandoned Films has used AI to show us a glimpse of what a live-action "Metroid" movie could look like — with a 1950s twist. The channel has already sent "The Walking Dead" back to the era and imagined a 1950s-set "Robocop." In the case of Nintendo's beloved action-adventure video game series, the concept almost plays like a dream.
Giving big B-movie energy, the "Metroid" preview conjures a starlet-esque figure as legendary hero Samus, the bounty hunter who faces off against the lethal Metroids and Mother Brain. The aesthetic is perfect for that 1950s sci-fi era, with all the terrifying beasties that are present. When it comes to Samus' iconic suit, this version feels akin to something straight out of "Forbidden Planet," or even the likes of Ridley Scott's "Alien" — only with an eye-catching orange tint. As great as this looks, fans might be more excited to see a more futuristic version of a "Metroid" film, which is something that Hollywood has tried in the past, and what stars of successful video game adaptations are pushing for.
We almost had a John Woo Metroid movie
Samus' battle with the silver screen reached a high back in 2004, when legendary action director John Woo optioned the movie rights to the Metroid franchise, aiming to get the film in theaters before 2006. They even had writers on board to pen a script exploring Samus' backstory. Unfortunately, Nintendo put a stop to Woo's gig out of fear of the project becoming another live-action "Super Mario Bros." Of course, a lot of time has passed since then, and 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time. Following its success, the film's stars expressed enthusiasm to see more Nintendo titles, including "Metroid," make their way to theaters.
Charlie Day, who voiced Luigi, backed the idea of a "Metroid" movie. Speaking to Gizmodo, he said, "How interesting and creepy and cool a Metroid [movie] would be? Also Contra. Give me the Contra movie. And don't make it animated. Make it live-action." Great minds think alike, as Brie Larson has expressed interest in playing Samus in a Metroid movie. The way things are going, no matter what era our favorite arm cannon-wielding hero fights in, we'll be excited to see her.