AI Creates A 1950s Game Of Thrones Trailer & It Somehow Looks Even More Epic

The final season of "Game of Thrones" had a whopping $90 million budget, much of which was spent on state-of-the-art special effects, lavish visuals, and creating epic battles that demanded lots of blood, sweat, and tears. However, have you ever wondered what HBO's epic fantasy series would look like if it was shot with 1950s-style Super Panavision 70 lenses and used practical creature effects? Well, thanks to the power of artificial intelligence, you needn't wonder any more.

YouTube creator Abandoned Films has created a trailer that reimagines "Game of Thrones" as a fantasy from yesteryear. From the dragon models to its grainy visual style, one could be forgiven for mistaking it for a flick from the era where Ray Harryhausen's greatest special effects reigned supreme. Ironically, the vintage look was created using modern technologies, yet the trailer will undoubtedly appeal to viewers who yearn for simpler times.

One thing is for sure — the trailer impressed fans of HBO's adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. With that in mind, let's look at some of the most interesting responses to the impressive AI creation.