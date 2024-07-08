AI Creates A 1950s Game Of Thrones Trailer & It Somehow Looks Even More Epic
The final season of "Game of Thrones" had a whopping $90 million budget, much of which was spent on state-of-the-art special effects, lavish visuals, and creating epic battles that demanded lots of blood, sweat, and tears. However, have you ever wondered what HBO's epic fantasy series would look like if it was shot with 1950s-style Super Panavision 70 lenses and used practical creature effects? Well, thanks to the power of artificial intelligence, you needn't wonder any more.
YouTube creator Abandoned Films has created a trailer that reimagines "Game of Thrones" as a fantasy from yesteryear. From the dragon models to its grainy visual style, one could be forgiven for mistaking it for a flick from the era where Ray Harryhausen's greatest special effects reigned supreme. Ironically, the vintage look was created using modern technologies, yet the trailer will undoubtedly appeal to viewers who yearn for simpler times.
One thing is for sure — the trailer impressed fans of HBO's adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. With that in mind, let's look at some of the most interesting responses to the impressive AI creation.
Game of Thrones fans react to AI trailer
"Game of Thrones" is a massively popular and successful series. Many people argue that it's one of the best TV shows of all time, so creating an AI-generated trailer always risks upsetting hardcore fans of Westeros. However, some believe that it's more fascinating than the real thing. "The color tones are so much more interesting than what we got in the actual show," YouTuber @koncorde wrote.
Elsewhere, some fans think that the trailer does a better job of presenting some of the scariest "Game of Thrones" villains in a more nightmarish light. "The White Walkers actually look more frightening in this version, I like it," @txlyons2937 claimed.
While "Game of Thrones" is rooted in the fantasy genre, some viewers compared the AI-created trailer to cowboy movies, which is understandable considering that the footage is accompanied by spaghetti Western-esque music. "Spaghetti Westeros by Sergio Leone," @GP-pw1ow joked, implying that the trailer is reminiscent of "A Fistful of Dollars," "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," and "Once Upon a Time in the West." Considering that Leone is one of the most acclaimed directors ever, that's high praise.