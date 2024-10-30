Star Trek: What Really Happened To The U.S.S. Enterprise E?

The "Star Trek" franchise is full of iconic starships from the Delta quadrant-sailing USS Voyager to the USS Cerritos with its crew of wild and woolly characters. But the ones that will always hold a special place in the hearts of Trekkies are those ships lucky enough to bear the name USS Enterprise. The legacy of starships named "Enterprise" dates back to humanity's first serious ventures into interstellar space exploration in "Star Trek: Enterprise" with the experimental Warp 5-capable NX-01. Its next few successors include the Constitution-class NCC-1701, Constitution II-class NCC-1701-A, Excelsior-class refit NCC-1701-B, Ambassador-class NCC-1701-C, and the Galaxy-class NCC-1701-D captained by Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Although "Star Trek: The Next Generation" follows the crew of the Enterprise-D for several years, most of the main crew would end up serving together longer on its successor, the Enterprise-E. Starting when it launched in 2363, the Enterprise-D spent less than eight years on active duty before its destruction in 2371. Launched the following year, the Enterprise-E remained on active duty until an indeterminate time in the 2380s — which means the crew went on to have just as many adventures on the newer, sleeker ship before Worf (Michael Dorn) allegedly did something to cause its destruction, as hinted at in "Star Trek: Picard."

While the official Star Trek canon doesn't outline the finer details of the Enterprise-E's life and death, it does offer hints at what happened hidden in dialogue and other canon media.