Who Is Your Favorite Lower Decks Character? Here's What Star Trek Fans Say - Looper Survey

Landing in the number one spot of Looper's survey is Sam Rutherford, with 20.62% of the vote. Voiced by Eugene Cordero, Sam is an Ensign aboard the USS Cerritos who has a Vulcan cybernetic implant that allows him to control his brain in ways we dare not dream. Coming in second place on our favorite "Star Trek: Lower Decks" character is Carol Freeman, with 14.29% of respondents choosing her. Carol is played by Dawnn Lewis and is the captain of the Cerritos, who is not a part of the lower deck crew.

Tied for third place in our survey are Beckett Mariner and D'Vana Tendi, both with 12.34% of the vote. Voiced by Tawny Newsome and Noël Wells, respectively, both are ensigns aboard the Cerritos. Beckett is the daughter of Captain Freeman, who wants her daughter on a more important vessel. D'Vana is an Orion who works in the medical bay aboard the ship. In fifth place in our poll is Brad Boimler, with 11.53% of surveyors selecting him as their favorite "Lower Decks" character. Brad is voiced by "The Boys" star Jack Quaid, a wannabe captain who doesn't really have what it takes.

In sixth place in our poll is Jack Ransom, with 10.71% of the vote. Jack is played by Jerry O'Connell and is the first officer of the Cerritos. In seventh place is the Caitian Chief Medical Officer T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman, with 9.9% of respondents selecting the foul-mouthed character. Shaks finds himself in last place with 8.28% of the vote. The Bajoran lieutenant is the chief of security aboard the USS Cerritos.