Venom 3's Villain Is Way Too OP For 'The Last Dance' - But Perfect For The MCU

"Venom: The Last Dance" is set to introduce audiences to an all-timer of an antagonist. The movie's final trailer confirms the arrival of the franchise's most powerful Marvel villain yet: Knull, also known as the King in Black and the God of Symbiotes. On paper, it makes sense to wheel him out for the conclusion of a trilogy that revolves around Marvel's most famous symbiote antihero. On the other hand, Knull is a massively huge deal, to the point that he seems wasted in a "Venom" movie.

Entertaining as he may be, Tom Hardy and Tony Todd's Eddie Brock/Venom combo has a combat track record that consists largely of eating street-level baddies and fighting fellow symbiotes. Knull, on the other hand, is a primordial god of abyssal darkness who lives to conquer and destroy, and his endgame is to turn all existence into an unending void. He created his symbiote army for this very purpose, and Venom is merely one of his creations.

Knull, in other words, is far too overpowered for the live-action Venom. He also happens to be one of the strongest villains who haven't yet appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, the King in Black would be a far better fit for the MCU than he is for a "Venom" film. Let's explore the ways Knull could fit in the MCU — and whether there's any chance of him actually doing so.