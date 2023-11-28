Neve Campbell Was Really Disappointed By One Major Scream Death

Original "Scream" franchise star Neve Campbell isn't afraid to speak her mind regarding the death of a major character in "Scream 6."

Campbell, of course, played Sidney Prescott in the first five "Scream" films alongside fellow leads Courteney Cox's reporter Gale Weathers and David Arquette's Deputy Sheriff Dewey Riley. Unfortunately, Campbell's legacy character didn't return for "Scream 6" because of a pay dispute, and ultimately, she wasn't involved in the story that included the unexpected death of Arquette's beloved character.

According to People, Campbell revealed her thoughts about "Scream 6" during a recent panel appearance at Monster Mania Con in Philadelphia, which included her disappointment over the filmmakers' decision to kill off Dewey in the film.

"I thought it was tragic and I don't usually like to criticize the writing in these projects. But I was really disappointed in their choice to get rid of David [Arquette]," Campbell said during her Monster Mania panel. "Dewey's such a wonderful character, and I think we were all in love with him and I think we all felt pretty sad about that. Which of course is the reason they do it because it has more impact, but now I miss him. I want to see more of him."