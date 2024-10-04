Scream's Most Shocking Ghostface Reveals From 1996 To Today, Ranked

"Scream" is still the franchise that keeps on giving. Originally the brainchild of horror maverick Wes Craven, the series kicked off in 1996. The first "Scream" quickly became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its ripe social commentary, meta-narrative, and impressive ability to add more fuel to the slasher genre. Naturally, a number of sequels manifested, with Craven finding inventive new ways to advance the overall story. Seeing as the films often mock sequels and franchises, it makes sense that repetition is part of the "Scream" DNA. There are things that happen in every "Scream" movie, including a gleeful third act that peels the layers back on who each film's Ghostface is.

Arguably the best part of each respective film, it's always fascinating to see who the new Ghostface is. Sometimes it's the boyfriend, or maybe the weird side character you didn't really care for. What makes the reveals even more exciting is not knowing how many Ghostfaces there are. After all, the beauty of wearing a generic mask is that you'll never know how many killers are actually lurking. Following Craven's death, the franchise has continued and surprisingly managed to keep true to the OG director's vision. Starting with 2022's "Scream" reboot, the films have upped the stakes and presented numerous interesting Ghostface reveals.

Let's look back on the franchise, from the original 1996 "Scream," to today's modern-day entries, to figure out which flick has the best Ghostface reveal. For the purpose of this list, we're going to only stick with third-act Ghostface reveals (sorry, "Scream VI") that fuel the film's core narrative.