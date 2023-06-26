Nope: Why Gordy The Chimp's Scenes Are So Important To Jordan Peele

Perhaps the most confusing part of Jordan Peele's mind-boggling sci-fi horror film "Nope" is the film's opening, which brings the audience behind-the-scenes of a fictional children's program called "Gordy's Home!" The show centered around a suburban family who has adopted a chimpanzee named Gordy, and it ended in disaster when the chimpanzee actor for Gordy went on a bloody rampage and attacked the cast.

We learn as much in the film's opening moments, in which we see a young Ricky "Jupe" Park (Jacob Kim) cowering beneath a table on the set of "Gordy's Home!" listening to the chimp maul his co-stars. The stark contrast between this sequence and the alien abduction storyline that dominates the rest of the film may have led some viewers to question why Gordy the Chimp was ever a part of the movie at all. However, Jordan Peele himself claims that Gordy's scenes are an essential part of the movie and help to illustrate the film's central theme.

"It's about exploitation," said Peele during an interview with Empire. "It's about feelings of rage. At the industry. We fear Gordy, but we don't hate Gordy." Motion capture star Terry Notary (who plays Gordy the chimp in the film) explained that he also felt a deep connection to the chimpanzee, saying it reminded him of how people take advantage of animals and others for their own personal gain.