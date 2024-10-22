It Only Took NCIS: Origins Three Episodes To Break Canon In A Big Way

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Bend, Don't Break"

"NCIS: Origins" has placed itself in a difficult position. Tasked with carefully weaving the pre-"NCIS" origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) through and around what fans already know of him, it's already made a large continuity error that even the least observant fan of the franchise would notice.

During "Bend, Don't Break," Gibbs' father, Jackson (Robert Taylor, Ralph Waite on "NCIS") stops in to visit Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid, Muse Watson on "NCIS"). The tone of the conversation strongly indicates that they have met before and know each other quite well through their military connections and because Franks investigated the murders of Gibbs' wife Shannon and daughter Kelly. Franks tells Gibbs about Jackson's stop-off trip later on the episode, while they're investigating the disappearance of another little girl who reminds Gibbs all too much of his daughter.

There's one big problem with that — Episode 1 of "NCIS" Season 8 makes a very big deal about how Gibbs Sr. and Franks have never met. As a matter of fact, when Gibbs introduces his dad to his former boss, there's a definite lack of familiarity between them. Perhaps it's the grief they were collectively subjected to; after all, as "Bend, Don't Break" establishes, Gibbs isn't over his family's decimation, either.