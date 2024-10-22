It Only Took NCIS: Origins Three Episodes To Break Canon In A Big Way
Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Bend, Don't Break"
"NCIS: Origins" has placed itself in a difficult position. Tasked with carefully weaving the pre-"NCIS" origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) through and around what fans already know of him, it's already made a large continuity error that even the least observant fan of the franchise would notice.
During "Bend, Don't Break," Gibbs' father, Jackson (Robert Taylor, Ralph Waite on "NCIS") stops in to visit Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid, Muse Watson on "NCIS"). The tone of the conversation strongly indicates that they have met before and know each other quite well through their military connections and because Franks investigated the murders of Gibbs' wife Shannon and daughter Kelly. Franks tells Gibbs about Jackson's stop-off trip later on the episode, while they're investigating the disappearance of another little girl who reminds Gibbs all too much of his daughter.
There's one big problem with that — Episode 1 of "NCIS" Season 8 makes a very big deal about how Gibbs Sr. and Franks have never met. As a matter of fact, when Gibbs introduces his dad to his former boss, there's a definite lack of familiarity between them. Perhaps it's the grief they were collectively subjected to; after all, as "Bend, Don't Break" establishes, Gibbs isn't over his family's decimation, either.
Shannon and Kelly's deaths haunt Gibbs
Throughout "Bend, Don't Break," Gibbs continues to be haunted by the deaths of his family, but Franks also has a hand in mourning Kelly and Shannon. Called on the carpet for chasing Kelly and Shannon's killer to Mexico, themes of revenge continue to hang heavy over the story.
Jackson proves to be the voice of reason, refusing to let Gibbs ruin his life because of his thirst for revenge. "That sonuvabitch killed Shannon and Kelly and runs to Mexico, and you're just gonna let that go? No. You didn't join NIS to become a cop, you joined to hunt him down — and not just to cuff him and walk away. I'm not going to let you throw your life away just to put that bastard down. It's not worth it."
Time will eventually prove that drug dealer Pedro Hernandez (Thomas Rosales Jr.) had Kelly and Shannon killed — Shannon because she witnessed him killing a marine and was set to testify against him, Kelly seemingly because she was in the way. Gibbs does eventually kill him — and as his father predicted, the death will not give him satisfaction or peace of mind. Time will tell if "NCIS: Origins" remembers how it all went accurately — or if they toss a new wrinkle into Gibbs' past.