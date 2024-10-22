Blue Bloods: Who Plays DA Evaline Romano?

Debi Mazar moved from dancing to acting in 1990 when she appeared in "Goodfellas" as Henry Hill's (Ray Liotta) mistress Sandy. This small part would blossom into a steady acting career. Among her more notable big-screen parts, she appeared as Brenda in "Singles," Susan in "So I Married an Axe Murderer," and the wicked Regina in "Beethoven's Second." She was gun moll Spice in "Batman Forever" and Jane in "Empire Records." But it's television where Mazar has managed to carve out a solid place for herself — starting out with the Mariel Hemingway vehicle "Civil Wars," she then played Denise Iannello in "L.A. Law," stand portrayed Jackie O'Grady in "That's Life." Memorably, she was Shauna on "Entourage" and Maggie on "Younger." She also headlined a sitcom of her own with "Temporally Yours." She recurred on "All of Us," "Kaos," "Ladies in Black," and "Jonas."

On top of it all, Mazar has kept up her close Hollywood connection to Madonna, appearing in many of the singer's music videos, for which she was her first makeup artist. Per an appearance she made on "Watch What Happens Live," they've been best friends ever since they met on an elevator in their youth. It sounds like a connection that definitely won't be hitting the ground floor any time soon.