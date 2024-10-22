Who Was That Wiener Dog On Blue Bloods? A Viral Sensation, Explained
Contains mild spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 11 — "Life Sentence"
Fans have always defended Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), and now she really needs it. Erin has had one heck of a rough Season 14 so far. She finds herself battling accusations of witness tampering during "Life Sentence," which ties into cases being combed through by the rest of the family. Friends like Anthony Abetemarco (series veteran Steve Schirripa) are always there to help out when things get hairy. Also hairy? The little pup whom Anthony presents to Erin. Anthony calls him Willieboy and jokingly says he's an emotional support animal. Erin turns down his offer, but the dog remains a tender symbol of their closeness.
At this point, Erin's searching for a happy ending as "Blue Bloods" nears its conclusion. But the pup who plays Willieboy already has his — thanks to the shepherding of a familiar face. If that dog looked a little familiar to you, that's because he's Schirripa's real dog — also called Willieboy. The pup has gone viral multiple times because of his constant presence at Schirripa's side — including appearing at a New York Yankees baseball game — and his indefatigable appetite for human food. But that isn't the only reason why Willieboy is such a famous pooch.
Steve Schriripa has made Willieboy a major part of his online presence
Steve Schirripa's Willieboy has also become famous for his impeccable wardrobe which, per his human, is expansive. He's got everything from a raincoat to a Yankees jersey to a snazzy suit. But it was his appetite that sent him viral recently, in March. As pictured above in one of Schiripa's Instagram posts, the pup can be seen ripping apart a large submarine sandwich with his teeth. Schirripa tries unsuccessfully to feed him a forkful of ziti, but Willieboy is rather more interested in making mincemeat of his sandwich.
That one viral video has helped drive hundreds of people to Schirripa's Instagram, and he has continued to chronicle Willie's life there. He and Willie even co-promoted the dog's "Blue Bloods" debut on the platform. Whether it's helping the actor throw out the first ball at a New York Boulders game or impersonating a hungry bunny for Easter, Willieboy and Schirripa have definitely made themselves well-loved faves on the streets of New York City and beyond.