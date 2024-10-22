Who Was That Wiener Dog On Blue Bloods? A Viral Sensation, Explained

Contains mild spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 11 — "Life Sentence"

Fans have always defended Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), and now she really needs it. Erin has had one heck of a rough Season 14 so far. She finds herself battling accusations of witness tampering during "Life Sentence," which ties into cases being combed through by the rest of the family. Friends like Anthony Abetemarco (series veteran Steve Schirripa) are always there to help out when things get hairy. Also hairy? The little pup whom Anthony presents to Erin. Anthony calls him Willieboy and jokingly says he's an emotional support animal. Erin turns down his offer, but the dog remains a tender symbol of their closeness.

At this point, Erin's searching for a happy ending as "Blue Bloods" nears its conclusion. But the pup who plays Willieboy already has his — thanks to the shepherding of a familiar face. If that dog looked a little familiar to you, that's because he's Schirripa's real dog — also called Willieboy. The pup has gone viral multiple times because of his constant presence at Schirripa's side — including appearing at a New York Yankees baseball game — and his indefatigable appetite for human food. But that isn't the only reason why Willieboy is such a famous pooch.