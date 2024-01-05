How Long Has Steve Schirripa Been On Blue Bloods?

"Blue Bloods" may primarily center upon the heroic efforts of the Reagan family, but that doesn't mean the show lacks room in the spotlight for other characters. As fans know, one of the most trusted allies of the Reagans is Steve Schirripa's Detective Anthony Abetemarco. A close friend and associate of Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), Anthony has long traded in his detective's badge for his work as an investigator for the DA's office, and his unique experience has made him an asset on numerous occasions throughout the show's run.

Anthony is such a mainstay on "Blue Bloods" that longtime fans may struggle to remember a time before Schirripa was on the show. While the actor has been a presence on the series for a long time, he wasn't there in its earliest years. In actuality, Schirripa joined "Blue Bloods" in 2015, with his first appearance as Anthony taking place in Season 6, Episode 9. The recurring cast member has appeared in every subsequent season of the series thus far. As of the end of Season 13, Schirripa has been on the show for nearly nine years, appearing in 130 episodes.