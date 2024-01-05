How Long Has Steve Schirripa Been On Blue Bloods?
"Blue Bloods" may primarily center upon the heroic efforts of the Reagan family, but that doesn't mean the show lacks room in the spotlight for other characters. As fans know, one of the most trusted allies of the Reagans is Steve Schirripa's Detective Anthony Abetemarco. A close friend and associate of Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), Anthony has long traded in his detective's badge for his work as an investigator for the DA's office, and his unique experience has made him an asset on numerous occasions throughout the show's run.
Anthony is such a mainstay on "Blue Bloods" that longtime fans may struggle to remember a time before Schirripa was on the show. While the actor has been a presence on the series for a long time, he wasn't there in its earliest years. In actuality, Schirripa joined "Blue Bloods" in 2015, with his first appearance as Anthony taking place in Season 6, Episode 9. The recurring cast member has appeared in every subsequent season of the series thus far. As of the end of Season 13, Schirripa has been on the show for nearly nine years, appearing in 130 episodes.
Fans hope that Schirripa returns for Blue Bloods Season 14
With CBS announcing that "Blue Bloods" is set to end with Season 14, fans only have a small amount of time left with the show. As such, hopes are high that longtime characters like Anthony Abetemarco have time to say their final goodbyes before the series wraps up. However, a lack of confirmation on this front has some fans worried.
CBS has already outlined which "Blue Bloods" cast members are confirmed to return in Season 14 — a list that includes big names like Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan and Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan. However, some observers have taken note that official materials make no mention of Schirripa or other recurring actors like Abigail Hawk or Dylan Walsh. While certain users like u/lottoman1948 have concerns that their omission means they will not be back for the show's final season, it's more likely that these promotional materials only saw fit to make mention of main cast members.
In any case, it seems that many fans are hoping for one last adventure or two with Schirripa's Anthony when "Blue Bloods" Season 14 finally makes its debut on February 16.