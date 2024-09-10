Blue Bloods Finale: 3 Characters Who Need A Happy Ending (And 2 Who Won't Get One)

In a few months, "Blue Bloods" will enter the history books, its long reign near the top of the heap of CBS' food chain finally wrapping up after 14 seasons. Even though a "Blue Bloods" spin-off series has been confirmed, there's no word on who will appear in it and when it will start airing. Ergo, it's time to start dreaming up some happily ever afters for the Reagan clan. But there are some members of the family who probably won't — or shouldn't get — to have happy endings. And there are definitely characters who ought to ride off into the sunset and a good, joyful eternity.

No matter what sort of future the show hands out to its main participants — whether it involves a bullet in the line of duty and a state funeral or children, happy marriages, and longtime enemies put away forever — those endings are sure to be compelling. But here are three characters who deserve to end the show happily — and two who aren't likely to have a happy ending, even though we might hope they get the glory they deserve.