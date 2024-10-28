Lord Of The Rings: The Most Shocking Rings Of Power Deaths (So Far), Ranked

Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is no stranger to loss. Even as Season 1 spent most of its time introducing a menagerie of characters and Season 2 beefed up that cast list even further, the show has steadily killed off many of its own as it marched through its first 16 episodes. Some of these were expected losses; for instance, we already knew the Southlander Bronwyn would be absent when news broke before the premiere that actress Nazanin Boniadi wouldn't be returning. Similarly, when the Hill-troll Damrod fell in battle, it wasn't a shock because he was born and bred to fight and die in war.

Some deaths, however, have been more surprising. The Harfoot leader Sadoc is one of these. British comedy icon Lenny Henry's character met his unsuspecting doom in battle with the three mystics from Rhûn in the Season 1 finale. The recast Orc chieftain Adar also died in the Season 2 finale, betrayed by his own Uruks. But while these deaths may have caught some of us off guard, they were relatively predictable. Losing a main character in a finale is common (someone has to go, right?), and Sauron's revenge on Adar was foreshadowed throughout Season 2 and even earlier.

And then there are the truly shocking deaths. When the Elf captain Revion (Simon Merrells) escapes from captivity in the Orc trenches and is downed by an Uruk arrow, for example, it is completely unexpected. There are many other astonishing and unforeseen deaths that fall into this category as well. Here are five of the most shocking deaths in the show to date, starting from solidly surprising and proceeding to the most devastating deaths in the entire show (so far).