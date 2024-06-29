Lord Of The Rings: Who Actually Makes The Rings Of Power?

Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" spent Season 1 building up to the forging of the Three Elven Rings. Season 2 is diving into the creation of the rest of its titular jewelry. As the series' five-season story arc continues to unfold, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have changed the Tolkien timeline while navigating the lack of certain rights to and sparseness of Tolkien's source material for their Second Age show.

As the creators have made artistic adjustments to Tolkien's original story, this has led to multiple people getting in on the on-screen ring-making action, which begs the question: Who actually makes the Rings of Power in Tolkien's books? The answer is threefold: the Elven master craftsman Celebrimbor, the group of artisans that he leads called the Gwaith-i-Mírdain, and Sauron (both as himself and under his secret name Annatar, Lord of Gifts).

This is already complicated in the books, and the adaptation is only adding to the confusion. The introduction of Sauron as the secretive Human character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) was a befuddling Season 1 mislead that ends with Halbrand directly influencing the creation of the Three Rings (more on that in a minute). Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) are also present and semi-involved. Season 2 marketing has Vickers returning as Sauron's canon-accurate Annatar persona, which he is supposed to use to help the Elven smiths of Eregion make many more Rings of Power — not just the 20 Rings of Power from Tolkien's famous Ring-verse. By the time they're done, there will probably be a lot of these magic baubles in circulation. Clarifying who made which ones on the show and in the books is starting to become a bigger task than the forging of the rings themselves.