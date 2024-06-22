Why Adar Looks So Different In Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2

Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is juggling a gargantuan cast. Some of these, like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), are pulled straight from J.R.R. Tolkien's texts. Others, like the Orc leader Adar, are freshly invented for the show. Adar was played by "Game of Thrones" alumnus Joseph Mawle on Season 1. However, many fans have noticed that Adar looks different in the promotional material leading up to Season 2's August 29 release — and that's for a good reason. Mawle has been replaced by "Peaky Blinders" actor Sam Hazeldine.

The recasting of Adar has been public knowledge for years now. Season 1 introduced over 20 primary characters. Since that ended in late 2022, there have been multiple "Rings of Power" Season 2 casting announcements. The first of these included seven fresh Middle-earth faces and confirmed that Hazeldine would be taking over Mawle's interesting antagonistic role.

As Season 2 promotional momentum builds, the studio hasn't been shy about shining a spotlight on the recast character. Entertainment Weekly did an entire piece devoted to the change-up, where Hazeldine pointed out that he and Mawle worked together once, which made taking the baton easier. The focus on the Hazeldine transition is an interesting one, considering the character is new to fans of "The Lord of the Rings," doesn't exist in the source material, and is comparatively insignificant compared to the ascending Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers).